KMVQ (99.7 Now)/San Francisco Mixshow Dir. Leslie 'DJ LP' Perez Has Died
September 8, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Condolences To the family and friends of BONNEVILLE Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO Mixshow Director and mixer LESLIE "DJ LP" PEREZ. PEREZ passed away this weekend in the BAY AREA.
A longtime fixture in BAY AREA radio and club mixing, PEREZ worked at KYLD (WILD 94.9) before coming to KMVQ in 2008.
A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help with funeral costs.