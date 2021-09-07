Perez

Condolences To the family and friends of BONNEVILLE Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW)/SAN FRANCISCO Mixshow Director and mixer LESLIE "DJ LP" PEREZ. PEREZ passed away this weekend in the BAY AREA.

A longtime fixture in BAY AREA radio and club mixing, PEREZ worked at KYLD (WILD 94.9) before coming to KMVQ in 2008.

A GOFUNDME page has been set up to help with funeral costs.





