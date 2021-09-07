In The Crosshairs

SONY MUSIC's acquisition from KOBALT MUSIC of its recorded music services firm AWAL and its Neighbouring Rights division has attracted the attention of the U.K.'s COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY (NET NEWS 2/1). CMA has raised competitive market concerns about SONY MUSIC's completed purchase of AWAL following a Phase 1 investigation into the buyout, according to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE..

When SONY revealed on MAY 19th that it had completed the acquisition of the two companies, U.K.’s competition watchdog announced that it would investigate the buyout, which SONY had previously valued at $430 million. The inquiry was then launched at the beginning of JULY.

SONY must now address those concerns within five working days. If it is unable, the deal will be referred for an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

The CMA is concerned the deal “could lead to worse terms for artists and less innovation in the music sector... [if the deal had not been completed] "SONY and AWAL could have competed more strongly with each other in future." because AWAL was “well-placed to grow its business even further in the coming years”.

The CMA revealed there is “also evidence that SONY intended to expand THE ORCHARD’s offering, focusing more on the emerging pool of smaller artists, which would have led it to compete more with AWAL”.

SONY has owned independent music distribution services company THE ORCHARD since 2015, buying half of the RICHARD GOTTEHRER-founded company it didn’t already own in a $200 million deal.

According to the CMA, the competition between the two companies could have benefited artists "by improving the terms of their deals with distributors, potentially allowing them to keep a larger share of their earnings and to have more ownership of their music rights.

“The CMA is … concerned that the loss of an innovative competitor like AWAL could, despite the continued presence of the other major labels, lead to worse terms for artists and less innovation in the music sector.”

The report comes two months after an inquiry into the Economics of Music Streaming by the U.K. PARLIAMENT’s DIGITAL, CULTURE, MEDIA & SPORT (dcms)Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, which also raised concerns about the position of the major music groups in the U.K. market.

The CMA found “the wholesale distribution of recorded music in the U.K. is highly concentrated at present," divided among the three major companies, UNIVERSAL, SONY and WARNER.

It adds that AWAL is an “important emerging player”, and “one of the few suppliers” outside the majors that have “succeeded in gaining a meaningful foothold in the market”.

SONY MUSIC called the CMA’s decision “perplexing” and “based on an incorrect understanding of AWAL’s position in the U.K. We strongly believe this transaction is unambiguously pro-competitive and that our investment in AWAL is key to its continued growth, and future success.

“Every other regulatory body that has reviewed this transaction has agreed with our view and approved it quickly. We will continue to work closely with the CMA to resolve any questions they might have.”

The two concerns now have five working days to offer legally binding proposals to address the CMA’s concerns.

The CMA would then have a further five working days to consider whether to accept any offer instead of referring the case to a Phase 2 investigation.

Commented CMA Senior Director COLIN RAFFERTY, “The music industry forms an important part of the U.K.’s flourishing entertainment sector, and it’s essential that distributors continue to compete to find new and creative ways of working with artists.

“We’re concerned that this deal could reduce competition in the industry, potentially worsening the deals on the table for many music artists in the UK, and leading to less innovation across the industry.

