The 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy is around the corner this SATURDAY, and MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS offers some excellent advice on how to post or not post on this tragic day in our nation’s history where thousands of people lost their lives and many thousands more were seriously injured. Many are still dealing with the after effects of their losses.

LORI writes, “Ask yourself this question:

“What place does my brand have in the conversation? Once you’ve answered that – then consider the following:

It’s All About Perception

“Your heart may be in the right place – but we seem to always get a few gems like this each year:

“There’s no doubt the motive was to show up and share that they care – but the simplest messages are often the most powerful.

“Offer thoughts of remembrance in an inviting way – not through tactics like asking for retweets.”

Read more about "Should Brands Post on September 11th?" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

