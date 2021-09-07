Matt Tompkins

MATT TOMPKINS is exiting his hosting duties at a pair of stations in OMAHA, including NRG MEDIA Adult Hits KOOO (101.9 THE KEG) and Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5), where he was doing middays, and had previously co-hosted mornings with NIKKI OSWALD from 2018-2020.

TOMPKINS stepped down for "a few reasons, the most important of which was my mental health," pointing to the "challenges of the job, compounded by COVID."

He's still doing some weekend work/fill-ins at NRG but is focusing on his production company where they do video and audio production ranging from video/audio podcasts, commercials, music videos, marketing videos, and more.

To reach MATT, call him at (402) 672-1974 or visit his TWO BROTHERS CREATIVE website.

« see more Net News