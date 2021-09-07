More Than 400 Semi Trucks Provided

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian K-LOVE Network listeners raised enough money for CONVOY OF HOPE to send more than 400 trucks filled with relief supplies to survivors of HURRICANE IDA.

K-LOVE dedicated 20 hours, which started during the network’s “Make a Difference Monday” (8/30)) and included invitations to give on K-LOVE, its website and social media accounts. Sister station, Air1 Worship Now, also encouraged its listeners to give. More than $3.5 million was raised between the two networks.



“In their generosity, K-LOVE listeners raised their hands and chose to make a tangible difference in the lives of disaster survivors,” said CONVOY OF HOPE VP/Public Engagement ETHAN FORHETZ. “K-LOVE put the full force of their network behind CONVOY OF HOPE in order to deploy kindness.”



EMF's CEO BILL REEVES shared, “We know that many people are feeling overwhelmed right now. They see the devastation and want to help. We are grateful to CONVOY OF HOPE for the work they are doing and for the opportunity they created for our audiences to take part.”

