Mick Brigden

Longtime JOE SATRIANI manager and BILL GRAHAM protege MICK BRIGDEN passed away on SEPTEMBER 5th following an accident while on his property at his home in SANTA ROSA, CA at 73.

BRIGDEN spent decades managing and road managing the likes of HUMBLE PIE, MOUNTAIN and PETER FRAMPTON in addition to VAN MORRISON, TAJ MAHAL and CARLOS SANTANA, among many others. He directed tours for the ROLLING STONES and BOB DYLAN and is perhaps best known for the last three decades managing the career of ace guitarist JOE SATRIANI.

Born NOVEMBER 4th, 1947 in SOUTHEND-ON-SEA, ENGLAND, BRIGDEN left for CANADA at the age of 19, settling in TORONTO as a graphic artist before finding his way to NEW YORK after meeting MOUNTAIN’s FELIX PAPPALARDI in the late '60s and becoming their road manager. In JULY 1969 he met both GRAHAM and his future wife, JULIA, at a concert they all attended at the FILLMORE WEST, which prompted BRIGDEN to move to SAN FRANCISCO, where he left his heart.

In 1976, after working for GRAHAM for seven years, MICK took the reins at the management division of BILL GRAHAM PRESENTS, co-leading alongside ARNIE PUSTILINK, who succumbed to cancer on AUGUST 20th. BRIGDEN told BILLBOARD about his 25-year working relationship with ARNIE, “The two of us formed, I think, a left brain-right brain relationship that worked very well for our acts,” PUSTILNIK was on the radio promotion side with BRIGDEN handling the creative and touring sides.

While working at BGP, BRIGDEN and PUSTILNIK launched the COLUMBIA-distributed label, WOLFGANG RECORDS in the late '70s. The label's first signing was the up-and-coming EDDIE MONEY and released his double-platinum debut in 1977 followed by four more albums.

Following GRAHAM’s death in 1991, the two joined 13 other employees of BILL GRAHAM, purchasing 90% of the company with the remaining 10% held by BILL’s two sons. In the early 2000’s when ARNIE’s health began to deteriorate, he and BRIGDEN sold the management business and BRIGDEN opened MJJ with SATRIANI as his sole client.

BRIGDEN later joined forces with longtime SAMMY HAGAR manager JOHN CARTER managing CHICKENFOOT, the group HAGAR formed with SATRIANI, MICHAEL ANTHONY and CHAD SMITH before CARTER passed from cancer just over a decade ago. More recently, BRIGDEN brought on former GRAHAM alumni, MORTY WIGGINS, to partner on day-to-day management duties for SATRIANI

BRIGDEN had settled down, with wife JULIA, in the vineyards of SANTA ROSA in 2001. It was there that he discovered a new-found talent for growing grapes in his vineyard, used to make an exclusive OWL RIDGE cabernet. BRIGDEN was also a true cycling enthusiast and rode a vintage BIANCHI steel framed bike he bought and had shipped from ITALY during the massive 1982 ROLLING STONES EUROPEAN tour he worked on.

He is survived by his wife JULIA, his son, JACK, step-daughter JESSICA and grandson DAVID MERZ.

Memorial plans are pending. As an animal lover, his family asks that any donations in MICK’s name be sent to the HUMANE SOCIETY OF SONOMA COUNTY.

Wrote SATRIANI, “... it’s been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock ‘n’ roll. I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with MICK by my side. He was the ultimate music business mentor. Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of things and more. I learned so much about how to be a good person from MICK. Throughout his illustrious career he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.

"He, along with the entire BGM team, guided my solo career from its start. MICK was always full of energy and endlessly creative. He could help you get an album project organized, pick the right mix, pick a single, help with album artwork, book a tour, manage a tour, review the contracts, crack the whip with a smile and get a table at the right restaurant when you needed one. And, then, over a few glasses of wine, share his feelings and insights, listen to yours, and remind you to smell the roses along the way.”





