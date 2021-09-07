IBA Recruiting Tips Webinar

The IBA presents a members-only webinar with MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK Founder/CEO LAURIE KAHN, "Talent Acquisition Tips To Attract A Higher Quality Of Job Seeker," on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th at 4p (ET).

KAHN will detail what it takes to compete to hire top talent. In addition, she will demonstrate how to create a job profile that attracts top talent, including updating the company website and using social media to get the word out.

Added IBA CEO RON STONE, “In a post-COVID-19 world, recruiting is on the top of every broadcaster’s mind, and LAURIE KAHN of MEDIA STAFFING NETWORK will bring real value to IBA members in this IBA presentation."

