BRITNEY SPEARS' legal battle to end her court-ordered conservatorship looked to be over when her father, JAMIE filed a petition to end the conservatorship, citing his daughter's pleas at two separate court hearings in his request to terminate the 13-year conservatorship.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing states.

"Ms. SPEARS has told this court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.

"As Mr. SPEARS has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. SPEARS wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," the filing said.

The elder SPEARS has served as conservator of his daughter's estate since it was established in 2009. He was also the conservator of her person, overseeing her health and medical issues until he stepped aside in 2019. That's when JODI MONTGOMERY was appointed the temporary conservator of SPEARS' person.

