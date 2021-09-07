Triton Digital July Rankings

TRITON DIGITAL has released its monthly WEBCAST METRICS GLOBAL RANKER as well as its regional US, LATAM, and EMEA STREAMING RANKERS for JULY 2021. This reporting period, the EMEA RANKER has been expanded to include the Top 15 publishers in response to the continuous growth of streaming audio consumption and measurement in the region.

The full results of the GLOBAL & REGIONAL RANKERS for JULY 2021 can be found here.





