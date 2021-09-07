Cooper

MAUREEN COOPER CREATIVE takes over station imaging duties for CUMULUS MEDIA's DALLAS Country combo, KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS and KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3). COOPER has held the same duties for COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q)/HOUSTON since 2010 (NET NEWS 11/9/10).

KSCS/KPLX PD MIKE PRESTON said, “MO’s vast experience in TEXAS Country radio is invaluable, and we look forward to having her be a true collaborator on the imaging for the CUMULUS DALLAS Country stations.”

“I am overjoyed to be working with MIKE’s team at CUMULUS and looking forward to making great radio in DFW,” said COOPER.

HOSS & HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP exclusively represents COOPER's voiceover and station imaging. Reach them at hoss@hossmgmt.com or (646) 300-0037.

