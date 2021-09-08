Top 20s

PODTRAC has released its AUGUST 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

All of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from JULY, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 rose 15% from JULY but was down 2% year-over-year. Once again, PODTRAC repeated the warning that APPLE PODCASTS' download bug depressed stream and download figures, but was corrected in mid-JULY.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 590 active shows) NPR (#2, 47 shows) WONDERY (#4, 127 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 14 shows) THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (#7, 104 shows) NBC NEWS (#6, 44 shows) PRX (#5, 93 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#8, 65 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (#10, 121 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#11, 64 shows) DAILY WIRE (#13, 6 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#9, 107 shows) KAST MEDIA (#12, 35 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 31 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#15, 1 show) BLAZE MEDIA (#16, 23 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#20, 37 shows) TED (#17, 15 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#18, 40 shows) SLATE (#19, 82 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (7) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6) PARDON MY TAKE (8) SMARTLESS (--) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (9) CNN 5 THINGS (10) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (22) PLANET MONEY (12) HIDDEN BRAIN (16) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (14) FRESH AIR (13) 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (17) RADIOLAB (11) REVISIONIST HISTORY (15) THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ (19)

