Top 10

iHEARTRADIO promos took the top slot once again on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 5. THE HOME DEPOT jumped from sixth to second place, and search engine DUCKDUCKGO's marketing campaign debuted in sixth place.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 57045 instances)

2. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 50709)

3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN (#3; 49171)

4. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#5; 47464)

5. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 46067)

6. DUCKDUCKGO (--; 42519)

7. MATTRESS FIRM (#7; 37825)

8. AUTOZONE (#20; 36540)

9. GEICO (#10; 30925)

10. BANK OF AMERICA (#11; 29926)

