iHeartRadio Promos Again Top Of Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers Chart For August 30-September 5
by Perry Michael Simon
iHEARTRADIO promos took the top slot once again on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 5. THE HOME DEPOT jumped from sixth to second place, and search engine DUCKDUCKGO's marketing campaign debuted in sixth place.
The Top 10:
- iHEARTRADIO (#1 last week; 57045 instances)
2. THE HOME DEPOT (#6; 50709)
3. NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMIN (#3; 49171)
4. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#5; 47464)
5. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 46067)
6. DUCKDUCKGO (--; 42519)
7. MATTRESS FIRM (#7; 37825)
8. AUTOZONE (#20; 36540)
9. GEICO (#10; 30925)
10. BANK OF AMERICA (#11; 29926)
