Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 31-SEPTEMBER 5 showed downloads rising 1% from the previous week but remaining down 7% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 31, 2020 to SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 was -30% for Arts, -23% for Business, +12% for Comedy, -49% for Education, -26% for History, -9% for News, +2% for Science, -18% for Society & Culture, -6% for Sports, and +48% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was +4% for Arts, -6% for Business, -1% for Comedy, -6% for Education, +1% for History, -2% for News, +11% for Science, 0% for Society & Culture, +2% for Sports, and +15% for True Crime.

