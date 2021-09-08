Dierdorf, Brandstatter (Photo: JimBrandstatter.com)

JIM BRANDSTATTER and DAN DIERDORF, who have teamed as UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN radio broadcasters since 2014, announced before SATURDAY's game (9/8) that they will be retiring after this season.

BRANDSTATTER has called the WOLVERINES' games for 34 years, the last eight as play-by-play voice, and DIERDORF, the Hall of Famer and former ABC and CBS football analyst, joined the MICHIGAN broadcasts in 2014.

