Jim Brandstatter, Dan Dierdorf To Retire From Michigan Football Broadcasts After Season
September 8, 2021
JIM BRANDSTATTER and DAN DIERDORF, who have teamed as UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN radio broadcasters since 2014, announced before SATURDAY's game (9/8) that they will be retiring after this season.
BRANDSTATTER has called the WOLVERINES' games for 34 years, the last eight as play-by-play voice, and DIERDORF, the Hall of Famer and former ABC and CBS football analyst, joined the MICHIGAN broadcasts in 2014.