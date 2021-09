Sunday Betting Talk

SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK's "PUSHING THE ODDS WITH MATT PERRAULT" is adding a SUNDAY evening edition to air 7-9p (ET).

PERRAULT will continue to host the show, sponsored by BETFRED SPORTS, weekdays 1-4p (ET). BETFRED SPORTS Market Analyst JASON SYLVA will join PERRAULT on the SUNDAY edition.

