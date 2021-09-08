Sports Speeches

CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS and JON MEACHAM's SHINING CITY AUDIO has debuted a new sports-centric version of its "IT WAS SAID" documentary podcast, "IT WAS SAID: SPORTS," hosted by PHILADELPHIA 76ERS head coach GLENN "DOC" RIVERS. The six-episode first season will include stories of six speeches that had impact beyond the sports world, including speeches by MUHAMMAD ALI, BILLIE JEAN KING, HANK AARON, TIM TEBOW, JACK BUCK, and TEXAS WESTERN 1966 NCAA men's basketball champion co-captain HARRY FLOURNOY. Guests will include KING, JOE BUCK, MICHAEL STRAHAN, URBAN MEYER, AL MICHAELS, MICHAEL WILBON, and DUSTY BAKER.

“Sports are a vital element of our lives, and of the life of the nation. The pursuit of excellence in competition is inherently dramatic and touches the deepest parts of our common story,” said MEACHAM. “I’m honored to be working with the great DOC RIVERS and the C13Originals team to bring these illuminating moments to life."

“As a man who's been in the arena, I’ve experienced firsthand the power and impact of the words of great sports figures of our time,” said RIVERS. “I’m excited to join forces with JON MEACHAM and C13ORIGINALS to shine a light on these pivotal moments in history.”

“Throughout history, the powerful words of our great sports icons have transcended sports and inspired, healed, and impacted us as a world,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “As we work alongside JON to build out the SHINING CITY AUDIO slate and tell these historic stories, we’re proud to partner with DOC RIVERS on this timeless series that will resonate with listeners of all generations.”

