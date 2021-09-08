Jim Winston

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK OWNED BROADCASTERS (NABOB) has filed comments in the FCC’s 2018 Quadrennial Review of its broadcast ownership rules.

They want the FCC to keep the current rules. This is the opposite of what the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has suggested (NET NEWS 9/3).

NABOB said, "Any change in the local radio ownership rules to allow increased consolidation will have a significant negative impact on African Americans and other minority station owners and entrepreneurs.

"Any elimination or relaxation of the Subcaps rule would be particularly damaging for the AM radio industry as a whole, in addition to being damaging to African American AM station owners.

"The ownership of broadcast radio and television stations has been in steady decline ever since; CONGRESS repealed the minority tax certificate policy in 1995; the SUPREME COURT decided the Adarandcase in 1995; and CONGRESS passed the Telecommunications Act of 1996."

NABOB Pres. JIM WINSTON added, “The reasons given for eliminating or radically relaxing the Commission’s local radio ownership rule are not adequate to justify increased consolidation of ownership in local radio markets. The AM radio industry would be greatly injured by the proposals that have been put forth. We are pleased to see iHEARTMEDIA and other companies rejecting these proposals.”

