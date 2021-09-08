-
Big Machine Records To Offer Carly Pearce Album Special
by Shawn Reed
September 8, 2021 at 7:54 AM (PT)
In celebration of CARLY PEARCE’s new album, “29: Written in Stone,” BIG MACHINE RECORDS is offering a free album release special, hosted by BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP's BECCA WALLS.
The 90-minute special features PEARCE sharing the album and the stories behind the songs, plus 18 minutes of local spot avails. Requested run dates for the special are FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th (the album's release date) through SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26th.
For more information or to sign up, contact SHARLA McCOY at (615) 504-1268 or sharlamccoy@gmail.com.