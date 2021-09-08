Knoepke

Former AUDACY/MINNEAPOLIS SVP/Market Mgr. SHANNON KNOEPKE, who exited the cluster in JULY (NET NEWS 7/22), has landed at MINNEAPOLIS-based advertising agency MEDIA BRIDGE ADVERTISING as SVP/Marketing.

"I've always been blown away by SHANNON's intelligence, professionalism and integrity. She's the perfect fit for MEDIA BRIDGE on many levels," said MEDIA BRIDGE CEO TRACY CALL. "She's also the latest proof that some of our best talent comes from [the] other side of the media table. She knows what clients want. She knows what media companies can do. And she's the best in the business at putting those two things together efficiently."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the MEDIA BRIDGE team because I've always admired them and shared their work ethic and core values," said KNOEPKE. "Their integrity is well-known in the industry, and I've seen first hand how they truly live 'Media The Way It Should Be.'"

