Community Service

This year's 1Day1Thing at AUDACY will find employees from across the company engaging in 47 volunteer events to aid their communities. The projects range from tree planting and park and waterway cleanups to recycling projects and habitat restoration.

“Our 1Thing initiative is designed to serve as a vehicle for us to leverage the power of our local connection to better serve our communities,” said Dir./Sustainability JAIMIE FIELD. “We’re proud to use our voice to move people to make simple changes in their daily habits to protect our planet. We believe the power of these actions amounts to a meaningful positive impact on our environment for generations to come and we look forward to engaging with our employees to do our part.”

This year's initiatives include:

ATLANTA: CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER Keepers

AUSTIN: Creative Reuse

BALTIMORE: BLUE WATER BALTIMORE

BOSTON: WILDLANDS TRUST

BUFFALO: OLMSTEAD PARK CONSERVATORY

CHATTANOOGA: Dept. of Public Works

CLEVELAND: WEST CREEK CONSERVANCY

DALLAS: FARM (FARMERS ASSISTING RETURNING MILITARY)

DENVER: Park Clean Up

DETROIT: Neighborhood clean up

GAINESVILLE: ARC

GREENSBORO: PIEDMONT ENVIRONMENTAL ALLIANCE

GREENVILLE: Parks and Rec

HARTFORD/SPRINGFIELD: CONNECTICUT RIVER CONSERVANCY

HOUSTON: Book Recycle with BUSH LITERACY INITIATIVE

KANSAS CITY: SQUIBB Clean up project

LOS ANGELES: GROW GOOD

LAS VEGAS: Get Outdoors NEVADA

MADISON: U. OF W LONGENECKER GARDENS

MEMPHIS: MEMPHIS City Beautiful

MIAMI:FT. LAUDERDALE clean up

MILWAUKEE: MILWAUKEE RIVERKEEPERS

MINNEAPOLIS: FRIENDS OF MISSISSIPPI RIVER

NEW ORLEANS: MARDI GRAS Bead Recycling Program

NEW YORK: CENTRAL PARK CONSERVANCY

NORFOLK: CHESAPEAKE BAY FOUNDATION

PALM SPRINGS: Beach clean up

PHOENIX: Desert Rivers

PHILADELPHIA: FAIRMOUNT PARK

PITTSBURGH: COMMUNITY GARDENS AND GREEN SPACE

PORTLAND: FOREST PARK CONSERVANCY

PROVIDENCE: Save the Bay Clean Up

RICHMOND: Keep HENRICO Beautiful Stream Clean Up

ROCHESTER: GREENTOPIA Clean Up

SACRAMENTO: FOLSOM LAKE Clean Up

SAN DIEGO/RIVERSIDE: Beach Clean Up

SAN FRANCISCO: SF Parks and Rec

SEATTLE: Earth Share Clean Up

ST. LOUIS: ST. LOUIS ART FAIR sustainability award

WASHINGTON: Cleaning up a local park

WICHITA: MIDWEST ALL AMERICAN INDIAN CENTER

WILKES BARRE: Plogging, Plalking, Pliking Event

