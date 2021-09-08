-
47 Community Volunteer Events On Tap For Audacy's 2021 '1Day1Thing' Initiative
by Perry Michael Simon
September 8, 2021
This year's 1Day1Thing at AUDACY will find employees from across the company engaging in 47 volunteer events to aid their communities. The projects range from tree planting and park and waterway cleanups to recycling projects and habitat restoration.
“Our 1Thing initiative is designed to serve as a vehicle for us to leverage the power of our local connection to better serve our communities,” said Dir./Sustainability JAIMIE FIELD. “We’re proud to use our voice to move people to make simple changes in their daily habits to protect our planet. We believe the power of these actions amounts to a meaningful positive impact on our environment for generations to come and we look forward to engaging with our employees to do our part.”
This year's initiatives include:
ATLANTA: CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER Keepers
AUSTIN: Creative Reuse
BALTIMORE: BLUE WATER BALTIMORE
BOSTON: WILDLANDS TRUST
BUFFALO: OLMSTEAD PARK CONSERVATORY
CHATTANOOGA: Dept. of Public Works
CLEVELAND: WEST CREEK CONSERVANCY
DALLAS: FARM (FARMERS ASSISTING RETURNING MILITARY)
DENVER: Park Clean Up
DETROIT: Neighborhood clean up
GAINESVILLE: ARC
GREENSBORO: PIEDMONT ENVIRONMENTAL ALLIANCE
GREENVILLE: Parks and Rec
HARTFORD/SPRINGFIELD: CONNECTICUT RIVER CONSERVANCY
HOUSTON: Book Recycle with BUSH LITERACY INITIATIVE
KANSAS CITY: SQUIBB Clean up project
LOS ANGELES: GROW GOOD
LAS VEGAS: Get Outdoors NEVADA
MADISON: U. OF W LONGENECKER GARDENS
MEMPHIS: MEMPHIS City Beautiful
MIAMI:FT. LAUDERDALE clean up
MILWAUKEE: MILWAUKEE RIVERKEEPERS
MINNEAPOLIS: FRIENDS OF MISSISSIPPI RIVER
NEW ORLEANS: MARDI GRAS Bead Recycling Program
NEW YORK: CENTRAL PARK CONSERVANCY
NORFOLK: CHESAPEAKE BAY FOUNDATION
PALM SPRINGS: Beach clean up
PHOENIX: Desert Rivers
PHILADELPHIA: FAIRMOUNT PARK
PITTSBURGH: COMMUNITY GARDENS AND GREEN SPACE
PORTLAND: FOREST PARK CONSERVANCY
PROVIDENCE: Save the Bay Clean Up
RICHMOND: Keep HENRICO Beautiful Stream Clean Up
ROCHESTER: GREENTOPIA Clean Up
SACRAMENTO: FOLSOM LAKE Clean Up
SAN DIEGO/RIVERSIDE: Beach Clean Up
SAN FRANCISCO: SF Parks and Rec
SEATTLE: Earth Share Clean Up
ST. LOUIS: ST. LOUIS ART FAIR sustainability award
WASHINGTON: Cleaning up a local park
WICHITA: MIDWEST ALL AMERICAN INDIAN CENTER
WILKES BARRE: Plogging, Plalking, Pliking Event