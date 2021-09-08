Ruden

CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP (CMG) has named RYAN RUDEN, recently SVP/Experiential Marketing and Business Development for COLUMBIA RECORDS, in the newly-created position of EVP/Experiential Marketing and Business Development. Based in NEW YORK, he will report to President/COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER.

In a joint statement from CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP Chair/CEO JEFF VAUGHN and President/COO MICHELLE JUBELIRER, ”RYAN is that rare executive who merges his passion for music with innovative ideas and the development of new pathways for artists to connect with fans. He will be a tremendous asset to our company and our artists, and everyone at CMG joins us in welcoming RYAN to the team.“

RUDEN commented, "It is so exciting to be part of the amazing team of innovative leaders that JEFF VAUGHN and MICHELLE JUBELIERER have assembled. Not only is CAPITOL one of the most storied labels in music, but the entire team is uniquely situated to build the music company of the future. I am grateful for the opportunity to help bring CMG’s incredible artists directly to their fans in new and exciting ways.”

