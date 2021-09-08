Roderick

MEDIACO Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) and R&B WBLS/NEW YORK have named KRISTIN RODERICK VP/Sales. Most recently, RODERICK was VP/Partnership Sales at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/NEW JERSEY.

MEDIACO/NEW YORK Market Pres. RON DECASTRO commented, "KRISTIN is the perfect person to lead our sales effort at HOT 97 and WBLS. She has extensive experience building integrated campaigns that satisfy customer goals. She is a natural leader and will take our two national brands and massive digital platform to new levels."

RODERICK added, "I’m so excited to be part of the MEDIACO team and two of the nation's most legendary brands: HOT 97 and WBLS. I started my career at HOT 97 as an account executive and feel like I’m returning home. I look forward to growing our best-in-class sales operation and leveraging our extensive multimedia platform to satisfy customer needs and support our community."

« see more Net News