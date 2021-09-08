Michael W. Smith

FAMILY STATIONS INC. Traditional Hymns & Teaching FAMILY RADIO NETWORK has an exclusive radio special this SATURDAY (9/11). “Worship Forever” the MICHAEL W. SMITH Radio Special can be heard on more than 60 FAMILY RADIO signals coast to coast and online at FAMILYRADIO.org and on the FAMILY RADIO app.



This special show is hosted by FAMILY RADIO's AM Show JIM SMITH and produced by Production Coordinator, VICKI MORGAN. SMITH's new project was recorded live in NASHVILLE with a full symphony orchestra and guest artists AMY GRANT and MATT REDMAN.



The special radio broadcast will air on FAMILY RADIO stations coast to coast beginning SATURDAY (9/11) morning at 9am EST and evening at 8:30pm EST. Future broadcasts are planned for SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS throughout SEPTEMBER.

« see more Net News