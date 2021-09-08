Visual Display Tech

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA has signed on with QUU in a multi-year deal to use the latter's in-dash "Visual Quus" display technology for its radio stations.

“As we look for ways to increase radio's value to listeners and clients, QUU stands out. We now have a unique tool to enhance the impact of our advertisers’ commercial messages, programs and promotions,” said CHERRY CREEK MEDIA CEO JONATHAN BREWSTER. “QUU's dashboard technology delivers these advantages while providing a specific opportunity to increase revenue."

“One of QUU’s differentiators is our patented web-based software that allows stations to publish synced artist, programming, and sales messages on vehicle dashboards as often as they want,” said QUU CEO STEVE NEWBERRY. “We are pleased to partner with CHERRY CREEK MEDIA to boost listener engagement and sales as Visual Quus are an easy upsell to radio’s core product in markets of all sizes.”

