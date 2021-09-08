CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIIM/TUSCON will create a "Healing Field" made up of 2,977 American flags on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, this SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11th, to honor the 2,977 first responders and victims who were killed in the attacks. The memorial will be featured in Field 5 of TUSCON's RILLITO PARK. The public is invited to visit the Healing Field from dawn until 10p (PT) on SATURDAY.

“We wanted to give the community a place to reflect and remember the heroes and victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary," said KIIM PD BUZZ JACKSON. "We thank our partners at SAGUARO SOLAR, TUSCON FIRE DEPARTMENT NORTHWEST FIRE DEPARTMENT, TUSCON POLICE DEPARTMENTR and PIMA COUNTY PARKS & RECREATION for their support in making this memorial a reality. We will never forget.”

« see more Net News