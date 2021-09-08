Now At MuddHouse

CANDY O'TERRY's "COUNTRY MUSIC SUCCESS STORIES" podcast is joining the MUDDHOUSE MEDIA podcast network for its second season, coming SEPTEMBER 15th. The show is hosted by O'TERRY, along with PLATINUM CIRCLE MEDIA CEO JACY DAWN VALERAS.

“I could not believe the access that CANDY and JACY get with the biggest names in Country, and they interview them in the privacy of their homes. This is storytelling at its very best,” said MUDDHOUSE MEDIA CEO KRIS MEYER in a press release. “No one is doing what CANDY and JACY are doing in the Country space. They are total pros in how they keep discretion with the artists, gaining their trust and putting out a phenomenal series. I love this show because of its authenticity and its intimacy, CANDY and JACY are wildly passionate about it, and that is contagious.”

Guests for the second season include JIM MESSINA, JIM VEST, CHRIS LINDSEY, PAM LEWIS, and others.





MuddHouse's Stefen Laukien and Annie Powell, O’Terry, Meyer, Valeras, MuddHouse's Mike Gioscia







