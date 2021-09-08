Loretta Lynn's "Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert on 9/13

Country stars BRELAND, LITTLE BIG TOWN, REBA McENTIRE, BRITTNEY SPENCER and KEITH URBAN have been added to the previously announced lineup (NET NEWS 9/3) for LORETTA LYNN's sold out "Friends: Hometown Rising" flood relief benefit concert taking place at the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th at 7p (CT). The show will directly support UNITED WAY OF HUMPHREYS COUNTY.

“It’s so heartwarming to see everyone in our hometown to step up to help those in need,” said LYNN. “I’m honored that some of my best friends in NASHVILLE have been so eager to help, too, and I can’t wait to watch the great show they put on. I hope you’ll tune in with me!”

The special event will broadcast live on CIRCLE NETWORK, in addition to livestreaming on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS via FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE.

The floods devastated parts of rural TENNESSEE on SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th after the area received more than 15 inches of rain over a six-hour period, leading to flash flooding that took the lives of 20 people – including the LYNN family’s own longtime ranch hand, WAYNE SPEARS (NET NEWS 8/23).

To donate, click here or text TNFLOODRELIEF to 44321. For more information on the show, visit Opry.com.

