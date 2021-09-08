Krus, Seddon, Quinn

TUNECORE, a DIY digital music distributor, ups NICHOLAS KRUS to VP/Marketing from Sr. Dir./Client Marketing. He will report to TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON, while leading the marketing team of ERICA QUINN, who has been promoted to Sr. Dir./Client Marketing, and Manager/Consumer & Market Research REVA SOOKRAJ with Sr. Dir./Brand Marketing MELANIE SEDDON.

GLEESON Said, “NICK is that rare individual who is actively right and left brained. He can analyze data one minute, then turn around and produce highly creative and innovative marketing initiatives. I trust that under his leadership, TUNECORE’s best in class marketing team will continue putting artists first - listening to what they want in order to advance their careers - and delivering innovative initiatives to uniquely meet those needs.”

KRUS said, “I’ve been blessed to work with extremely talented colleagues who execute with expertise and efficiency at every turn. I am extremely excited to continue to put artists first in everything we do and thank ANDREEA for believing in me to take on this mission.”

