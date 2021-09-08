Three Fines

Two more radio licensees face proposed FCC fines over late license renewal applications and another has entered into a Consent Decree with the Commission, paying a $17,500 fine to settle violations involving airing of commercial advertisements.

The Commission proposed a $3,000 fine against TRI CITY RADIO, LLC, license of News-Talk WJNZ-A/ROBERTSDALE, AL, for failure to timely file a license renewal application (due DECEMBER 2, 2019 but not filed until APRIL 1, 2020 without explanation), and a $1,500 fine against MT. VERNON MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, licensee of low power FM WNNN-LP/NOXAPATER, MS for the same infraction (due FEBRUARY 3, 2020, filed MAY 5, 2020, telling the FCC it was expecting a reminder notice that never came due to a changed email address).

In addition, TRI-CITIES BROADCASTING FOUNDATION, licensee of low power FM WAWL-LP/GRAND HAVEN, MI, admitted to airing underwriting that amounted to commercial advertising and agreed, under a Consent Decree with the Commission, to pay $17,500 and adopt a compliance plan to make the issues go away; the FCC also granted the station a short-term renewal of four years.

