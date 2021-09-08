Joint Venture

MOTOWN RECORDS and YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN have signed a global joint venture involving YOUNGBOY’s NEVER BROKE AGAIN, LLC record label.

YOUNGBOY and KYLE “MONTANA” CLAIRBORNE are committed to signing and developing new artists and providing them with a platform to achieve success.

MOTOWN Chair/CEO ETHIOPIA HABTEMARIAM said, “I’m excited to work with NEVER BROKE AGAIN, a homegrown brand that has created an incredibly authentic and credible movement that represents the next generation in LOUISIANA’s legacy of ground-breaking hip-hop labels. I look forward to working with YOUNGBOY and MONTANA to continue to grow their vision and reach their fans around the world.”

YOUNGBOY added, “I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label. I’m looking forward working with ETHIOPIA, KENOE, and MOTOWN RECORDS.”

CLAIRBORNE commented, “MOTOWN has been an inspiration for generations. A place that helps develop artists, songwriters, and business executives. I’m thankful to ETHIOPIA, KENOE and the team for making NEVER BROKE AGAIN part of the MOTOWN family.”

MOTOWN VP/A&R KENOE JORDAN said, “I’ve known and admired YOUNGBOY for years. Growing up in the same city, we have a great understanding of one another, and this partnership was always something that I wanted to bring to MOTOWN.

"YOUNGBOY is an incredible visionary whose confidence in his artistry is only outdone by his dedication and work ethic. I’m excited to welcome them into MOTOWN and help bring the NEVER BROKE AGAIN label and brand to the next level."

« see more Net News