Schaap (Photo: WKCR)

Longtime COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY Variety WKCR/NEW YORK Jazz host PHIL SCHAAP passed away TUESDAY (8/7) at 70.

SCHAAP, the former band manager and booker at the WEST END club in NEW YORK and seven-time GRAMMY-winning archivist for SAVOY JAZZ, VERVE, SONY, MOSAIC, and other labels, began broadcasting on WKCR while still a student in 1970 and at his death hosted two shows which began in 1981, the weekday "BIRD FLIGHT" and SATURDAY night "TRADITIONS IN SWING."

« see more Net News