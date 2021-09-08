Schedule Changes

LIGHTNER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WRTA-A-W253CJ/ALTOONA, PA has shuffled its lineup to make room for PITTSBURGH talk radio host WENDY BELL's new self-syndicated show.

The moves include Dr. JOHN MCGINNIS moving from 9-11a (ET) weekdays to mornings alongside former crosstown FOREVER MEDIA News-Talk WFBG-A personality "Referee" RICH DELEO, who will also call BISHOP GUILFOYLE HIGH SCHOOL play-by-play for WRTA, and 11a-noon host DOUG HERENDEEN moving to 3-4p, pushing "SPORTS CENTRAL WITH CORY GIGER" to 4p.

BELL exited ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING News-Talk WJAS-A-W256DE/PITTSBURGH after a brief run in middays earlier this year; she previously was fired in 2020 by AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH and, earlier, by ABC affiliate WTAE-TV in 2016 for racist comments.

