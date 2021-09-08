Owen

Prominent artist manager and label executive JASON OWEN of SANDBOX MANAGMENT and MONUMENT RECORDS serves as one of the executive producers (along with MELISSA LONDON HILFERS, MICHAEL RAUCH, GAIL BERMAN and HEND BAGHDADY) of the upcoming FOX ENTERTAINMENT Country music drama "Monarch." The series is set to premiere with a special two-night event on SUNDAY, JANUARY 30th, 2022 following the NFC Championship, and will continue on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1st.

"Monarch" is a multigenerational drama about AMERICA's first family of Country music, the fictional ROMAN family, featuring newly-cast lead actresses SUSAN SARANDON and ANNA FRIEL, according to THE WRAP. ACADEMY award winning SARANDON, known for her roles in "Bull Durham," "Thelma and Louise," and more, takes the lead role of DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN, the "Queen of Country Music." A GOLDEN GLOBE nominee for her starring role in "Pushing Daisies," FRIEL takes another lead role of NICOLETTE "NICKY" ROMAN.

The series will feature both original music and covers, with ADAM ANDERS serving as executive music producer.

