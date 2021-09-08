Rams Show

SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO is adding a weekly show dedicated to the LOS ANGELES RAMS.

The RAMS show will air weekly 7-8p (ET) WEDNESDAYS beginning TODAY (9/8); former RAMS wide receiver TORRY HOLT and RAIDERS, JAGUARS, and BILLS linebacker KIRK MORRISON are the hosts.

The new show is part of SIRIUSXM's regular coverage of the NFL, once again including play-by-play of every game, starting with THURSDAY's DALLAS-TAMPA BAY game.

