PITTSBURGH STEELERS radio analyst and former player TUNCH ILKIN died SATURDAY morning (9/4) in PITTSBURGH after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 63.

ILKIN served as analyst for the STEELERS for 23 years after playing in the NFL for 14 seasons, 13 of which were with the STEELERS, and serving as VP of the players' union. He retired from playing in 1993 after a season with the GREEN BAY PACKERS. In 1995, he served as an analyst for NBC's NFL coverage, and joined the STEELERS radio team alongside BILL HILLGROVE and the late MYRON COPE in 1998.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of TUNCH ILKIN," said STEELERS President ART ROONEY II. "He was a man of faith who dedicated his entire life to being a devout Christian and family man. His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life. As a player, he fought his way through tough times of being cut and injured but continued to make an impact as a leader of our offensive line and made two Pro Bowls. After his playing career, TUNCH continued to make an impact in our community in so many ways. His efforts and dedication to the Light of Life was unparalleled, and his desire to always help others made everyone appreciate him."

The City of PITTSBURGH declared DECEMBER 21, 2020 as "TUNCH ILKIN DAY." He announced his retirement to fight ALS in JUNE 2021.

