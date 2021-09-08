Doleac (Photo: Jessica Steddom)

ARISTA NASHVILLE artist ADAM DOLEAC's trailer in EAST NASHVILLE, carrying thousands of dollars' worth of musical instruments and equipment, was stolen in the middle of the night on MONDAY (9/6) at INGLEWOOD LIMO SERVICE, where it was parked overnight. METRO NASHVILLE police are still investigating, and working with the owner of the limo service to analyze surveillance videos.

"Early this morning my trailer was stolen in EAST NASHVILLE carrying nearly 100k of equipment and gear, everything imperative to the show. We have footage of the vehicle and the suspect. The trailer plate number is 196379T," DOLEAC shared on TWITTER YESTERDAY (9/7) with photos and video footage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CRIME STOPPERS at (615) 742-7463.

