WARNER MUSIC GROUP's ADA WORLDWIDE has named MARCUS SISKIND Head Of U.S., overseeing business development and label management, and ADRIANA SEIN has been appointed Head Of International. SEIN will be focused on the company's global business. Both executives will report to ADA Pres. CAT KREIDICH.

KREIDICH commented, "The independent music community is a vital part of WARNER MUSIC GROUP’s global business, and this move ensures that ADA is set up to continue super-serving our label partners and artists in the long-term. With MARCUS and ADRIANA at the helm, we’ll be organized to work even more strategically across the organization—accelerating our global capabilities and local impact as we push full speed ahead. I am thrilled to welcome these deeply respected, forward-thinking executives to the ADA family."

SISKIND added, "I’m excited to join the ADA team and help lead this first-rate organization alongside CAT and ADRIANA. As an entrepreneur who's spent my career championing artists and creatives through my own independent ventures, I’m well-versed in the needs and opportunities in this space. I look forward to working closely with our label partners and artists to continue empowering the incredible talent of the indie community."

SEIN said, "The influx of international business driven by the digital era requires indies to be nimble and capable of meeting tomorrow’s demands. With CAT, MARCUS, and the expertise of the ADA team, I’m confident that we will be able to do just that. I’m eager to connect the dots across the organization and help elevate some fantastic music, together with our global partners and artists."

SISKIND, launched his own independent music and management company, MASS APPEAL ENTERTAINMENT in 1995 and remains CEO of GROUNDWĒRK, the music company he founded in 2018.

SEIN, a native of PUERTO RICO, most recently served as VP/International Marketing for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

In addition to these appointments, JEREMY SPONDER joins ADA from UMe as VP/Catalog; SAMANTHA MOORE comes aboard from THE ORCHARD as CAT KREIDICH’s Chief of Staff; and KYLE AYCOCK has been upped to SVP/Finance at ADA.

