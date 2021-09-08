Rogers (Photo: Jay Fletcher, Courtesy of the Estate of Kenny Rogers)

The life and legacy of Country music legend KENNY ROGERS will be honored in a new concert special, “KENNY ROGERS: ALL IN FOR THE GAMBLER,” to be broadcast THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd at 8p (CT) on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+. Filmed at BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE before ROGERS’ passing in 2020, the live concert features onstage tributes, artist anecdotes and songs performed in front of the music icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement.

Featured artists, including CHRIS STAPLETON, IDINA MENZEL, LADY A, LIONEL RICHIE, LITTLE BIG TOWN and REBA McENTIRE, perform some of ROGERS’ greatest hits, including “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “She Believes in Me,” “Through the Years,” “Lucille,” “We’ve Got Tonight” and more. In a special tribute, ROGERS’ dear friend and longtime duet partner, DOLLY PARTON, took the stage to share memories and stories about ROGERS, and perform a series of songs that culminate in an emotional finale with ROGERS.

“KENNY ROGERS’ enormous impact on Country music was matched only by the love all the artists and fans showed KENNY on this incredible night,” said executive producers KEITH WORTMAN and KEN LEVITAN in a joint statement. “We are so thrilled to share this special with his friends, family and fans all around the world, as he will remain forever in our hearts.”

