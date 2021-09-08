Musgraves (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Spotify)

SPOTIFY and MCA NASHVILLE’s KACEY MUSGRAVES collaborated for an exclusive trip down memory lane YESTERDAY (9/7) at THE PEACH TRUCK in NASHVILLE with the “Simple Times Time Machine Experience.” The album preview event for MUSGRAVES' top fans and media was inspired by the forthcoming track "simple times," from her new album, “star-crossed,” which will be released jointly through INTERSCOPE RECORDS and UMG NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 4/20) this FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10th along with “star-crossed: the film” (Artist Info 8/23).

The walk-through experience, curated by MUSGRAVES herself, immersed fans in '90s culture, with four interactive and intimate spaces to explore. Various MUSGRAVES' swag was given out throughout the tour, which was set to never-before-heard songs from the soundtrack for guests to have an advance listen. The first room was an exact replica of MUSGRAVES’ childhood bedroom, brought to life through nostalgic details, including old photos of her and childhood friends, a lava lamp and even her old school detention slips.

The second room was recreated in the style of the local video rental store MUSGRAVES used to frequent, displaying DVD cases of MUSGRAVES with SPOTIFY codes that could be scanned to download her previously released singles from the album, title track "star-crossed" and "justified." Unreleased music videos from the album streamed behind the counter, and MUSGRAVES' costumes from the featured videos were shown in display cases.

The third room was inspired by a '90s style mall photo shoot, complete with "star-crossed" themed backdrops and props, and photographers posed to shoot photos of guests for immediate printing. The experience concluded with a replica of MUSGRAVES' local convenience store, complete with slushies and candy. The '90s-inspired corner store displayed upcoming album merchandise and "star-crossed"-inspired store props.

“We’re all craving the simple times again,” said MUSGRAVES in a prepared statement. “It was so sweet and nostalgic for SPOTIFY to be able to take me back to all my favorite old places: my teenage bedroom, local video rental and the grocery store by my house. Rad way to kick off release week.”

A video tour of the "Simple Times Machine" can be viewed here.

« see more Net News