Moon (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

OPRY NextStage has named NIKO MOON as their featured artist for SEPTEMBER. Developed by OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and the GRAND OLE OPRY, OPRY NextStage invests in the discovery and development of new artists and highlights one up-and-coming artist per month. Prior featured artists have included HAILEY WHITTERS (NET NEWS 6/1), PARKER McCOLLUM and LAINEY WILSON.

“What an honor to be the new OPRY NextStage Artist! To be brought one step closer into the OPRY family and have my music showcased by a place that I hold so dear is nothing short of mind blowing,” said MOON. “When I play the OPRY, I know I’m standing on the shoulders of giants and all the legendary Country artists who’ve come before me that have stood in that circle. There’s no other place like it.”

MOON is currently on the road with OPRY member LADY A, for the trio’s “What A Song Can Do” Tour.

« see more Net News