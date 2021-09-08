Travis Barker: He'll Be At VMAs (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

The MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, hosted by DOJA CAT, will return to NEW YORK CITY, airing this SUNDAY AT 9p (ET/PT) from BROOKLYN's BARCLAYS CENTER.

The presenters at this year’s show include AJ McLEAN, ASHANTI, AVRIL LAVIGNE, BILLIE EILISH, BILLY PORTER, CONOR McGREGOR, CURTIS "50 CENT" JACKSON, CYNDI LAUPER, FAT JOE, HAILEY BIEBER, HALIE BAILEY, JA RULE, LANCE BASS, MEGAN FOX, NICK LACHEY, RITA ORA, SHIMONE BILES and TRAVIS BARKER, who will also join MACHINE GUN KELLY for the world premiere performance of their new single “papercuts”.









