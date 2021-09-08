Q2 Digital Radio Report

SOUNDEXCHANGE released its latest DIGITAL RADIO REPORT, tracking all payments from radio over Q2 2021, which amounted to $241.6m, slightly down from the 2020 total of $243.7m, a decrease of less than 1%.

Q1 payments for 2021 amounted to $245.4m, with Q2's total of $241.6m representing a 1.5% decrease from the first quarter payouts.

Total SOUNDEXCHANGE collections as of JUNE '21 amount to $8.4 billion.

