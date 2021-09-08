-
KJJZ-HD2 (ALT 101.5)/Palm Springs PD Wilson Exits
by Shawn Alexander
MARKER BROADCASTING Alternative KJJZ-HD2-K268AH (ALT 101.5) /PALM SPRINGS PD TODD BUTTS (a.k.a. WILSON) has exited and will focus on his recently added duties as Media Programming Director for the CITY OF PALM SPRINGS.
WILSON joined ALT 101.5 in 2019 and previously hosted afternoons on the station. He later added programming duties for Classic Rock KRHQ (Q102.3). Reach out to WILSON at todd.s.butts@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, OM KORY JAMES continues overseeing all formats for MARKER BROADCASTING PALM SPRINGS cluster with consultant JEFF SANDERS taking over programming for ALT 101.5.