SOUND MANAGEMENT Top 40 WNDV (U93)/SOUTH BEND, IN brings aboard KARLI KIMBROUGH for nights. KIMBROUGH was most recently at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WPST/TRENTON, NJ. Look for KIMBROUGH to start at WNDV on SEPTEMBER 28.

WNDV PD BRAD KING commented, "We’re so excited to welcome KARLI to U93! Her experience and outgoing, friendly personality made her a frontrunner for the job from the moment we first spoke. I can’t wait for U93’s listeners and all of MICHIANA to get to know her. She is a great addition to our team!"

KIMBROUGH added, "I am so excited that I have finally found my new home at U93. From starting in radio as a hobby, to choosing this as my career, being on air has been a crazy dream come true. I’m ready to show SOUTH BEND what this East Coast girl can bring to the Midwest!"

