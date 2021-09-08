Former HAVAS MEDIA SVP/Group Dir. MELISSA COLON has joined FOCUS 360 as VP/Clent Investments. COLON's resumé includes stops at WESTWOOD ONE, OMD, GROUP M MULTICULTURAL, and MEDIAVEST.

CEO PHIL BROWN said, “This is such an exciting moment for me and the entire FOCUS 360 team. We’ve worked with MELISSA very closely for many years and have always been grateful for her unwavering support. To have her now join our team and help spread the word on FOCUS 360, speaks volumes to what we’ve been able to build for all companies who turn to radio for results.”

COLON said, “I’m very excited to start a new journey in my career. FOCUS 360 has been a long-time, trusted partner of mine while on the agency side, so I am eager to join the team and continue servicing our clients. I look forward to providing solutions for brands and supporting innovation and growth in the audio industry.”

Reach COLON at Melissa_Colon@Focus360llc.com.

« see more Net News