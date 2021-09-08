CKDV's New Look

PATTISON MEDIA has expanded its '80s-'90s Classic Hits format to five more markets.

Classic Hits CKDV (99.3 THE DRIVE)/PRINCE GEORGE, BC, Classic Hits CIKT (Q99)/GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB, and Classic Hits CHBW (B94)/ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, AB have rebranded their existing formats with the REWIND name, while Rock CHDR (102.9 THE DRIVE)/CRANBROOK-CJDR (99.1 THE DRIVE)/FERNIE, BC have flipped to the REWIND format. The stations are retaining their existing air staffs with the rebranding.

PATTISON earlier installed the REWIND name and format at CFDV/RED DEER, AB last DECEMBER.

