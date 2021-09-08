Twin Towers (Photo: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

Longtime radio writer/producer BOB TOMARKIN, who operates CREATIVECOM, INC., in TULSA, usually deals in creative broadcast production, with humorous ads a specialty.

After 9-11 20 years ago, BOB turned his attention to creating a powerful piece on the events of that day. Several years ago, it took home an ADDY "Best In Show" award.

He's offering a free wav or mp3 download file here. Use 911anniversary as both USERNAME and PASSWORD.









