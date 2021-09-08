Featuring In-Depth Music Interviews

Former AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES morning co-host TED STRYKER has announced his foray into the world of podcasting with “TUNA ON TOAST WITH STRYKER,” launching OCTOBER 5th via all major podcast distributors. Each episode will feature STRYKER sitting down for a candid interview with some of the biggest names in music, as well as up-and-coming stars. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist TOM MORELLO, FINNEAS, AVENGED SEVENFOLD frontman M. SHADOWS, and LINKIN PARK mastermind MIKE SHINODA are among the initial guests.

“I couldn’t be more excited to branch into podcasting with ‘TUNA ON TOAST,” said STRYKER. “I miss real conversations, going in-depth with artists to find out the true stories of who they are, what makes them tick and how they got here in life, both creatively and personally. That’s what ‘TUNA ON TOAST’ is all about.

“Nothing makes me happier than supporting artists and their music! Especially those that shaped who I am as a person and a professional. I want this show to be a destination for artists of all kinds. The stories on ‘TUNA ON TOAST,’ you’re not gonna hear anywhere else.”

In preparation for the show, STRYKER converted part of his house into a state-of-the-art studio. “I’m literally going to be welcoming these people into my home,” he said. “Taking things out of a corporate environment, tearing away the stale office building type of setting, it just makes everyone feel more comfortable. Here the conversations will be able to be as funny, raw and real as we want, without any concerns about toeing the company line.”

STRYKER’s alt-rock countdown show, “OUT OF ORDER,” continues airing via COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS. STRYKER spent 22 years at KROQ. He most recently co-hosted mornings as STRYKER & KLEIN (NET NEWS 6/9) which aired on AUDACY ALT stations in SAN FRANCISCO, DALLAS, and KANSAS CITY. His interview and performance TV series AUDIENCE MUSIC aired from 2016-2019 on the AUDIENCE NETWORK. You can reach STRYKER at strykerpodcast@gmail.com.

