-
Report: Warner Chappell Music Ups Santiago Menéndez-Pidal To Pres./Southern Europe
September 9, 2021 at 4:46 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Managing Dir./SPAIN, SANTIAGO MENÉNDEZ-PIDAL has been promoted to President WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC/Southern Europe.
MENÉNDEZ-PIDAL, who came to WCM in 2017. He'll continue to head up WCM SPAIN and will remain based in MADRID. MENÉNDEZ-PIDAL succeeds WCM ITALY Managing Dir. ROBERTO RAZZINI as President WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC/Southern Europe. RAZZINI resigned in AUGUST.
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.