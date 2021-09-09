MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Managing Dir./SPAIN, SANTIAGO MENÉNDEZ-PIDAL has been promoted to President WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC/Southern Europe.

MENÉNDEZ-PIDAL, who came to WCM in 2017. He'll continue to head up WCM SPAIN and will remain based in MADRID. MENÉNDEZ-PIDAL succeeds WCM ITALY Managing Dir. ROBERTO RAZZINI as President WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC/Southern Europe. RAZZINI resigned in AUGUST.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

