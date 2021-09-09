Graham

BIG DADDY GRAHAM, the comedian and longtime AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA overnight host, died WEDNESDAY evening (9/8). He was 68. The station did not announce a cause of death, but GRAHAM had battled several illnesses over the years, including throat cancer, a staph infection, and a spinal cord injury in 2019 that left him in a wheelchair.

GRAHAM (real name ED GUDONIS) was a standup comedian and song parodist ("Nuns," "Let's Call in Sick") with some local success in PHILADELPHIA and frequent appearances on WMMR with JOHN DEBELLA when he began to work in radio, first as a fill-in host at WWDB and then as a sports talker, co-hosting afternoons with NEIL HARTMAN and SCOTT GRAHAM on CBS RADIO's short-lived competitor to WIP, WGMP-A (1210 THE GAME), in 1994-96. In 1997, he joined WIP for weekends and fill-ins before taking over the weekday overnight shift. With fellow WIP host GLEN MACNOW, GRAHAM wrote "The Great Book Of PHILADELPHIA Sports Lists."

GRAHAM's daughter AVA is a Studio Assistant on WIP's morning show with ANGELO CATALDI.

« see more Net News